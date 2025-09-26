Youth Cong activists call for ‘Vote Chor’ to ‘Gaddi Chhod’

Hyderabad: Responding to a call by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), youth activists staged a protest rally from Ambedkar Statue, Lower Tank Bund, to Gandhi Bhavan, raising slogans of “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” against alleged electoral fraud.

The demonstration, aimed at “defending democracy and raising the people’s voice,” saw enthusiastic participation from the Congress Youth Wing and supporters carrying placards. The protest was held under the leadership of Syed Abdul Sami Ather, former MLA candidate & Telangana State Social Media Convener of the All India Kisan Congress (AIKC). Organisers urged citizens to join in larger numbers to strengthen the movement.