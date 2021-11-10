Youth dies in road mishap in Hyderabad

An 18-year-old boy died on the spot when another bike hit his bike on Tuesday night at Kanchanbagh in Hyderabad.



The victim was identified as Amair, a resident of Hafeez Babanagar. The mishap occurred when he was taking a turn on his motorcycle at the DRDL junction, when another bike collided with his bike.



Both the bikers fell down and wereshifted to hospital where Amair was declared dead. The body was shifted to the OGH mortuary.



The police booked a case and launched an investigation.



In another road mishap occurred at Rajendranagar on Wednesday morning, four people suffered injuries when their car crashed into road median. The accident took place when the victims were on their way towards Mehdipatnam from Sun City in Rajendranagar.



Of the four, the condition of two is said to be critical.

