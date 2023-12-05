Live
- Surpassing records holds true meaning to me with no fixating on personal milestones: Shubman Gill
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
Just In
Youth tries to self-immolate demanding Revanth to be CM
Highlights
The alert police stopped the youth and took him into custody
Hyderabad : At Hotel Ella in Gachibowli, many Congress workers and fans raised slogans demanding that Revanth Reddy should be made Chief Minister. They tried to break into the hotel. But the police... stopped the activists and sent them out. At this time an activist tried to pour petrol.
The police stopped him. Suspense on the issue of Telangana chief ministerial candidate has been going on for almost two days. Leaders like Revanth Reddy and Mallu Batti Vikramarka contested for the post of Chief Minister. But it seems that the leadership of the Congress party including Rahul Gandhi is leaning towards Revanth Reddy. DK Shivakumar will make an announcement on the CM candidate in the evening.
