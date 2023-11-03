  • Menu
YSRTP decides to quit from TS polls

YSRTP decides to quit from TS polls
Highlights

  • Decides to support Congress in Telangana elections
  • YS Sharmila says that the party has taken this crucial decision not to hinder the chances of Congress winning

Hyderabad : YSRTP party president YS Sharmila made a sensational statement on Friday. She announced that her party is not contesting the Telangana assembly elections. She said that the party is staying away from contesting the elections and declared full support to the Congress party in the elections.

She said that she respects both Congress leaders and activists. Recently, when she met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi... she said that they saw her as a family member.

Sharmila said that she wanted to contest in this election... she wanted to field many people on behalf of her party. She said that she has full confidence that she will win as an MLA and enter the Assembly. She said that the chances of KCR losing in this election are very high... that's why she decided not to contest the election to avoid splitting the anti-KCR vote. She said that the party has taken this crucial decision not to hinder the chances of Congress winning. She asked all party ranks to understand her decision.

X