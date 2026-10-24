Asian Games gold medalist felicitated

Karimnagar: BJP leader Yadagiri Sunil Rao felicitated Taniparthi Chikitha Rao for winning a gold medal in archery at the 20th Asian Games 2026 held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Congratulating the city’s sporting talent, Sunil Rao said Chikitha made Karimnagar and the country proud with her achievement on the international stage. He praised her hard work, determination and exceptional performance in archery, which helped her secure the gold medal.

Expressing confidence in her future prospects, he hoped that she would go on to win more medals at major international events, including the Olympics, and bring further laurels to Telangana and India. He also assured her of his continued support.

Leaders and representatives of the Padmanayaka Velama community attended the programme and congratulated the archer on her achievement.