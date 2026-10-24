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Cotton procurement begins at Karimnagar AMC market
In Short
AMC Chairman stresses the need for smooth conduct of transactions
Karimnagar: Cotton procurement and ginning operations began at the Karimnagar Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) market on Friday.
Directing the market staff to ensure that farmers bringing their produce face no inconvenience, AMC Chairman Akula Narsanna Patel stressed the need for transparent procurement and smooth conduct of transactions.
He advised farmers to follow quality standards and comply with the prescribed norms while bringing cotton to the market. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring that farmers receive the minimum support price and called on the concerned staff to coordinate closely to address any issues during procurement.
With procurement commencing, farmers can now bring their cotton to the market for sale. Patel urged the officials and staff concerned to extend the necessary support to farmers and ensure that procurement and ginning operations proceed smoothly.
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