14 injured after RTC bus rams into DCM truck in Khammam

As many as 14 people suffered serious injuries after a TSRTC bus rammed into a DCM truck here at Kusumanchi near Paler reservoir at Khammam district on Friday morning. DCM truck driver along with 14 passengers in the bus was injured and was shifted to Khammam district hospital.

The front portion of the bus and DCM truck were damaged. The police removed the vehicles from the spot clearing the traffic. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Three days ago, a woman died on the spot and three persons of her family injured in a road accident that took place on National Highway 65 at Aitipamula of Kattangur mandal in Nalgonda. The mishap occurred when their car rammed into a parked DCM truck. They were the residents of Shadnagar.

The family met with the accident when they were returning to their home after attending a function in Mudigonda in Khammam. The woman's husband and two children were undergoing treatment.