2,500 receive employment in job fair

Khammam: The mega job fair organized at Reddy Gardens in Madhira town on Monday with the aim of providing employment to 5,000 unemployed people was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti VikramarkaMallu.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said that more than 100 companies participated in the job fair and company representatives came forward to provide jobs in which 2,500 received appointment orders on the day; he urged the youth to take advantage of such opportunities.

The Dy CM said that job fairs will be useful for those who have completed their education so that they do not remain idle and take a step forward with their own income. “Those who have got a job here should not stop here and consider this as the first step and achieve greater goals they have set in their lives with the salary they have received,” he said.

Bhatti opined that youth is a great resource for the State and that they should be useful for the growth of the State’s GDP, for the welfare of the family, and for the society on a large scale. He said that the idle youth should not be addicted to anti-social forces and drugs, should not become a burden to their parents in their old age, and that job fairs such as these will be useful for the youth to walk on the right path.

Adding a note on the youth who participated in the separate Telangana State movement he said that they did so with many hopes, and that the earlier rulers neglected them for the last ten years failing to provide them employment opportunities.

“The government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy will implement a three-pronged strategy with the aim of providing employment to the unemployed youth in the State. As part of this, the Public Service Commission was first purged and a job calendar was released,” he said, “and in the first phase, 56,000 vacant jobs were filled in the government. Soon, efforts will be made to fill another 30,000 government jobs,” said Bhatti.

“In the second phase,” he said, “by adapting to the changes that are happening as part of globalisation around the world, the State is providing the necessary resources to multinational companies and making large-scale investments, through which millions of job opportunities are being created for the youth.”

“In the third phase, to promote employment, sanction documents will be distributed to the youth under the Rajiv YuvaVikasam Scheme on June 2, the State Formation Day,” he said. Moreover, he reiterated that the government has upgraded 65 ITI colleges across the State to provide necessary skills to the youth.

District In-charge Collector DrPSreeja, Singareni General Manager Salim Raju, representatives of various companies, youth, concerned officials, and others participated in

this mega job fair.