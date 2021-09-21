25th South India Shopping Mall opens in Khammam

Khammam: The 25th South India Shopping mall showroom was launched at a gala function by Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

he guest of honour Rajendra Prasad, Chairman, VVC Group of Companies, film star Kruthi Shetty lit the lamp at the showroom. After inauguration, Kruthi Shetty went around the mall and check the collections.

She said, "I am excited to inaugurate South India Showing Malls 25 outlet in Khammam district. The showroom has a huge variety of collections for people of all age groups.

I hope people of Khammam enjoy the wide variety of traditional and latest fashion for the upcoming festivals and marriage seasons."

Directors of South India Shopping Mall Suresh Seerna,Abhinay, Rakesh and Keshav said that as the No.1 shopping mall in Telugu States and Bangalore, they were planning to expand shortly to other main cities of South India. A lager number of the people attended the programme.