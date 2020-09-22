7.74 lakh acres will come under irrigation under SLIP: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Nearly 7.74 lakh acres in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts will come under irrigation with Sitarama Project Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and added the project construction works are going on at a brisk pace in Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district.

He held a review meeting at Transport Office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, which was attended by Women and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Mahabubabad MP Kavitha, MLAs of Khammam and Mahabubabad districts, Principal Secretary of Irrigation Rajath Kumar, Secretary in Chief Minister's Office Smita Sabharwal and chief engineers of irrigation department.

During the meeting the Ministers reviewed all packages of works of the project. Addressing the participatns, Minister Ajay said the works of SLIP, the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, are going on at a faster pace.

Directing the officers to complete the work as per schedule, he stated after the project is completed, nearly 6.54 lakh acres in Khammam district and 1.20 lakh acres in Mahabubabad could be irrigated, which makes the farmers to reap profits.

Women Development and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode said Chief Minister KCR hoped to see smiles on the faces of all farmers in both the districts after the completion of the project.