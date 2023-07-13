Afraid of defeat in polls, BRS twisting Revanth’s remark

Khammam: Accusing the BRS leaders of twisting the State Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s statement on free power supply to farm sector, DCC convenor Mohammed Javeed said that the ruling party leaders are worried about losing power and resorting to unfair tactics to mislead the people of the State.

Addressing the media persons at the Congress district party headquarters here on Wednesday, Javeed said asked BRS leaders to watch PCC president Revanth Reddy’ speech video once again.

He said that the Congress party’s expansion in the State has rattled the BRS leaders. He claimed that following the AICC Rahul Gandhi public meeting’s overwhelming success, the BRS leaders are worried about their defeat in the next Assembly elections. He disapproves of the BRS leaders’ criticism of Revanth Reddy’s speech. He asked the BRS leaders who had first given free power to the farmers in the State, they should tell.

He claimed that the people are aware of who helped farmers and who caused them difficulties. According to him, a number of people were imprisoned and displaced as a result of the BRS’s nine-year rule. The hand-cuffing of farmers demonstrates how much the BRS government cares about them.

He issued a stern warning to the local Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who has been making disparaging remarks against the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that the Minister lacked authority to criticise their leaders.

The protest against the Congress party in the streets has once again proved that the BRS party is BJP’s B-team.

Congress leaders Mujahid Syed Hussain, B Rabbani, D Venkateswarlu, Lakavathi Saidulu, P Bharatichandram and others were present on the occasion.