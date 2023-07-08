AISF demands to fill up 20k teacher posts

Mahabubnagar: The All India Students Federation (AISF) has demanded that the State government immediately fill up more than 20,000 vacant teaching posts in government schools and at the same time create basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, classrooms etc in the schools. Staging a protest with AISF members at Telangana Chowk in Mahabubnagar on Friday, AISF district president Laxman along with district secretary Raju burnt an effigy of the state government to register their protest over the continued indifference of the government to the plight of students studying in the government schools and staying at welfare hostels.

Expressing their outrage at the poor education as well as amenities in regular and residential schools and welfare hostels run by the government, they said the future of lakhs of children was thus at stake. Even as admissions were going on, there is a serious dearth of facilities as well as faculty, they bemoaned, warning of a state-wide protest if the matters do not improve in the schools.