Allu Arjun's vanity van hit by container truck

Khammam: Film actor Allu Arjun's vanity van was hit by a container truck on the rear side near Satyanarayanapuram in Khammam town on Saturday evening. However, Allu Arjun was not there in the vanity van during the incident and no one was hurt.

According to caravan driver Banda Laxman, the incident happened after the vanity van was heading to Hyderabad after finishing Pushpa movie shooting from Maredimilli of East Godavari district. When the vanity van reached Satyanarayanapuram, a container truck registered with Karnataka hit the caravan from rear side. Soon the vanity van hit another vehicle coming in the opposite direction. As a result, the van got damaged on both the front and rear sides. However, the actor was not in the vanity van during the incident as he left for Hyderabad from Rajahmundry by flight.

Meanwhile, the traffic came to standstill for a while as people gathered around the vanity van to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who was not there. Rural Circle Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. A case was registered against the container driver.