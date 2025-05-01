Ankura Hospital launches fertility and child devpt centre in Khammam

Khammam: Ankura Hospital has launched a new 9M Fertility and Child Development Centre at its Khammam branch, announced Dr. Rakesh, Director of the hospital on Wednesday.

He said the hospital is proud to offer advanced medical services for women and children in Khammam. “We are committed to providing ethical, transparent, and high-quality healthcare. With this new center, we aim to support couples facing fertility issues and children needing developmental care,” he said. Ankura Hospitals has already opened similar centers in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bhubaneswar. Now, with the opening in Khammam, people no longer need to travel to other cities for fertility or child development treatment.

The centre offers personalised fertility treatments and expert care for children’s development, with experienced doctors and modern facilities. Dr. Rakesh encouraged families to take advantage of the new services available in Khammam.