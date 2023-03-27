'Athmeeya Sammelans' drawing a great response: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: The ongoing "Athmeeya Sammelans" by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi party is receiving a great response from the people said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Addressing one such meeting in Khammam, the Minister said that this boost the energy levels of the party workers and cadres The party leaders and workers raised slogans of extending support to the Minister Ajay Kumar and the BRS party on the occasion.

Expressing happiness, Minister Ajay informed, BRS was like a big family all the party workers and leaders were part of it. It was a happy moment to organise "Athmeeya Sammelans in the festival atmosphere, he said.

He also said that the opposition parties are in fear with the response Athmeeya Sammelans getting in the district. He exuded confidence that BRS will surely win 10 seats with thumping majority in the upcoming polls. He asserted the CM KCR will get create a record by assuming power for the third consecutive time.

Ajay appealed to party leaders go bring awareness among the people about the development works and schemes of the government.

He informed that Rs.1200 crore worth development was done in the BRS government under the leadership of CM KCR.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu district Convener Nalamala Venkateswara Rao, BRS senior leader Gundala Krishna, Mayor P Neeraja, AMC Charman D Swetha and others participated in the meeting.