Be alert to prevent seasonal ills: DC Tejas Nandalal Pawar

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar has directed district-level officials to take appropriate measures to prevent any outbreak of seasonal diseases.

Addressing a meeting, the Collector asked them to work in coordination and strive to prevent deadly diseases like malaria, dengue, diarrhea etc. He asked them to involve sarpanches, secretaries and panchayat staff to maintain sanitation and take up mosquito prevention measures at village level. Municipal officials were also asked to be on their toes regarding public health issues.

The Collector called for keeping tabs on the ground situation by taking up door-to-door campaign to promote the need to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene. Water supply leakages should be plugged and steps should be taken to prevent water stagnation which leads to breeding of mosquitoes. Fogging operations also should be carried out regularly. He suggested that pamphlets be provided, detailing steps to be taken during the monsoon to keep off diseases.

The Collector urged that the services of anganwadi and ASHA workers be utilised for creating public awareness about malaria prevention. He directed that hostels, schools be made 100% mosquito-free. Students could also be involved in educating their parents, he added.

District Medical Officer Dr Ravi Shankar explained that 16 dengue and 6 malaria high risk areas had been identified in the district and all necessary measures were underway.Additional Collector D Venugopal, and other district officials were present.