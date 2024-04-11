Bhadrachalam: Arrangements reviewed for Bhadradri festivities

Bhadrachalam : The shine of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam is witnessing Brahmotsavams which started on April 9, the Telugu New Year Day Ugadi. The grand festivities would conclude on April 23 with the conduct of Chakra Snanam. The celestial wedding of the deities would be performed on April 17 and the following day the coronation ceremony would be held at Mithila Stadium. Executive Officer L Rama Devi along with Arachakas invited Chief Minister and Ministers and Governor to attend the events.

In this connection, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala conducted a review meeting on the arrangements. She asked all the departments to make coordinated efforts and render all amenities and services to the large number of devotees visiting the pilgrim town. She asked the officers to set up drinking water facilities in the temple town in view of the scorching summer. She also called upon NGOs and the public to come forward and take up voluntary service for the devotees.