Bhadrachalam: ‘Keep your tongue under control’

Bhadrachalam : In a fiery address at his camp office, Podem Veeraiah, Congress MLA and district Congress president, took a resolute stance against the BRS government, urging accountability and change. He particularly directed his criticism at Pinpaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, the chief of the BRS district, on Saturday.

Veeraiah cautioned Rega Kantha Rao to control his tongue and speech. Further, hequestioned the allocation of funds for the development of the constituency over the past nine years. He claimed that despite Rega being a government whip, Bhadrachalam remained underdeveloped.

Veeraiah also accused BRS MLAs of deceiving the public. He alleged that these MLAs were focusing more on collecting money from recipients rather than serving the people’s needs. He highlighted the suffering of the populace due to the lack of ration cards and job opportunities.

In a rather sarcastic tone, he mocked BRS chief CM KCR and criticised Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay for failing to improve Bhadrachalam’s bus stand, a critical border crossing for four States.

The MLA noted the defection of Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha from Congress to BRS, deeming it a tragedy. He called upon the people to vote in the upcoming election, emphasising that the Congress party would prioritise the welfare of the state’s residents.Veeraiah concluded by stating, “The Congress party will win power because they provide welfare to the people in the State.”

The event saw the presence of party leaders that included Budagam Srinivas Rao, S Naresh, CH Ravi Kumar, B Srinivas Reddy, AdabalaVenkateswara Rao, and others.