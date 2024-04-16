Bhadrachalam: Spiritual fervour abounds at Bhadradri temple

Bhadrachalam : The main events marking Lord Rama Brahmotsavalu i.e. Agni Pratistha and Dwajarohanam were conducted by priests at the Lord Rama temple here on Monday amidst a sea of devotees who attended for darshan.

In the backdrop of mantras, priests conducted a special puja in the early hours of the day on a traditional note, which was followed by the Agni Pratistha event in the Yagasala. Marking the traditional unfurling of the flag on the poll (dwajasthambam), priests conducted the Dwajarohanam event during which a large number of devotees were present. This event sets in anticipation for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama consort Sita, which follows this event. Women took part in large numbers for the special prasad distribution programme; it is believed that God will bless the childless parents with offspring when those with faith take the prasad.



Temple Executive Officer L Ramadevi along main priests Sita Ramanujuna Charyulu, A Vasudevan, Koti Rama Swaroop, Murali, Gopala Krishna Murthy, and others attended the programme.

