Bhongir: ‘Congress will sweep in erstwhile Nalgonda district’

Bhongir : The Bhongir MP and Congress MLA candidate for Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has asserted that the Congress party would sweep win 12 assembly seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Bhongir Congress candidate Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy called on the MP in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Komatireddy said that Congress party was not about its leaders and that it was striving for the welfare of 4 crore people in the state. He called upon the party rank and file to ensure the victory of Congress in all seats. He urged Bhongir voters to choose Anilkumar Reddy for overall development of the constituency. He asked the party leaders to set aside their differences in the interests of the party and work hard for the victory of Anil Reddy. He drew people’s attention to the poor performance of BRS in the last 10 years. Congress cadres should popularize the Six Guarantees of the Congress party in every village in the coming 30 days to help it secure power in the state.

Venkat Reddy reminded that KCR, who touched the feet of Sonia Gandhi for her bold initiation of forming Telangana State, was now questioning the whereabouts of Congress party. He KCR’s hunger strike for the statehood as ‘Glucose strike,’ and claimed that his 11-day hunger strike at Clock Tower in Nalgonda was fair and was done in the interests of people. He also sacrificed his minister post after seeing the suicides of youth for Telangana, he added. Pointing out the damage to Medigadda project, he said not a single project built during the Congress regime suffered even minor damages till now.