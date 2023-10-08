Bhupalpally made huge strides says MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy

Bhupalpally : Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao transformed the face of coal town Bhupalpally, MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy said. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Reddy said that Bhupalpally made huge strides after it was made the district headquarters.

“KCR not only ensured the welfare of the poor but also focused on the all round development of the State,” Reddy said. He said that IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is to visit Bhupalpally on October 9. KTR will inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) and office of the district police, besides taking part in other developmental programmes, the MLA said.

KTR will also inaugurate the double bedroom houses constructed in the second phase in the district headquarters, Reddy said. The MLA said that 1,100 units of Dalit Bandhu will be distributed to the beneficiaries. Another 3,000 units of Gruhalaxmi will also be distributed to the beneficiaries by KTR, he added. In addition to this, the government also sanctioned 1,500 Gruhalaxmi units for Bhupalpally, Reddy said.

The MLA appealed to the cadres to attend in large numbers to make KTR’s programme a huge success. In another programme at Chelpur, Reddy inaugurated Rs 45 lakh integrated market, a park developed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh and the Rs 30 lakh second floor of gram panchayat. The MLA also took part in several developmental works at Ravi Nagar, Appaiahpally, Ganapuram and Karkapally villages. He also distributed Bathukamma saris to the poor women in these villages.