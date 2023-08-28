BJP cadres charged up after Shah visit

Khammam: The BJP leaders are jubilant, claiming the huge success of Amit Shah’s public meeting here on Sunday. They had been restive over the twice deferment of his visit earlier. Party leaders’ efforts paid off with a huge public turnout hearing Shah’s onslaught on the BRS government.

It is remarkable that the saffron party chose Khammam for Shah’s public meeting as the Congress is on a strong wicket, with nine out of the 10 Assembly seats in its kitty. And the pink party is making big sounds to wrest the district from the yoke of Congress. They held impressive meetings in the past. But, the fact that BJP chose such a place to sound the poll bugle shows its resolve to take on both the parties. It made a concerted attempt to blunt the charge of rivals that it has no following in the once-Left stronghold.

Party district chief Galla Satyanrayana thanked party leaders and workers for the grand success of the meeting.

He was joined by party Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara who said rivals were shocked by the public response to the BJP call.