BJP has failed to implement its ideas: CPI leader

Rangareddy : Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao, CPI MLA of Kottagudem, spoke at a meeting arranged by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Shadnagar on Saturday about democratic ideals and political party ideologies. Rao expressed his opinion, stating that the BJP, which formerly had excellent ideas, failed to carry them out in practice. He accused the BJP of abandoning its fundamental core in pursuit of power, which contradicted Lord Rama’s aspirations.

According to Rao, the strength of democracy comes in the application of party beliefs, and parties should not rely solely on promises but also show actual answers to problems. He challenged the BJP, claiming that its ideologies, particularly those centered on the name “Rama,” are only on paper and are not efficiently applied in practice.

Sambasiva Rao pondered on the recent political landscape, using the example of former Chief Minister KCR and the BRS party. He claimed that people got weary of unfulfilled promises, prompting a change in governance when the Congress party took control. He advised political parties to remember that people’s allegiances can change, highlighting the significance of ethical and honest problem-solving.

Rao emphasised the need for parties to avoid egotism and advocated collaboration on challenges as well as the adoption of ideas that value people’s welfare. He emphasised the CPI party’s strength in 119 constituencies and its coalition with the Congress.

Several CPI and Congress officials attended the conference, including Comrades Panuganti Parvathalu, Palamakula Jangaiah, and Andoju Ravindrachari, as well as other significant people from other constituencies.