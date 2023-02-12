BJP leaders check highway works

Khammam: A team of BJP leaders led by district president Galla Satyanaranayana inspected the greenfield highway works in Sathupalli on Saturday.

The leaders inspected works and interacted with farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana assured them that an exit would be provided to the highway at Vemsoor mandal headquarters. He said the constituency in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara and leaders of the party and farmers submitted a memorandum on the highway issues to Union Ministers BL Verma and Kishan Reddy. They responded positively to address the farmers' concerns.

The BJP leaders also assured an exit at Vemsoor and a a passenger train for Sathupallli. Galla said the union government was giving priority to the development of national highways in the country. Accordingly, Khammam was included in the works proposals, he added.

Later the leaders participated in corner meetings in the district. BJP leaders Ragava Rao, Sudharshan Mishra, P Rambabu, P Srinivas, Chandra Mohan Reddy and Matta Prasad participated.

'BJP will come to power in state'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sathupalli unit launched street corner meetings called 'Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa' here on Saturday. The party Parliamentary constituency in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao participated in the programme and explained the aim of the programme. Coming down heavily on the BRS government, Rao asserted the BJP would come to power in the state. He called upon party workers to strive to work for the party success with the slogan of 'BJP Raavaali - BRS Povaali.' Several party leaders and workers participated in the meeting.