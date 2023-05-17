BJP leaders complain to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against BRS leaders

Khammam: The BJP leaders from the district complained against the BRS leaders to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who visited the district on Wednesday.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by district president Galla Satyanarayana and parliamentary in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao met with the Governor at at the NSPguest house in the city. The BJP leaders submitted a memo to the Governor and discussed several issues pertaining to the district.

The leaders emphasised how farmers were losing a lot of money because of government regulations, and how they were suffering at the procurement centres etc. They also complained about the BRS leaders, who were involved in shady dealings in the district.

They further claimed that the government failed to act against those filed FIRs were filed in DCCB corruption cases. They urged that the Governor issue directives to the administration about the CBI investigation into DCCB corruption allegations.

Galla, Namburi, and other politicians claimed that BRS leaders were targeting BJP leaders and threatening to kill them. According to them, the BJP leaders complained to the police numerous times, but they did not show any interest in filling complaints against the BRS leaders and their supporters, rather they (police) supported them.

The saffron party leaders said that the BRS government failed to provide underprivileged people with double-bedroom houses. The BRS leaders were involved in fraud in the construction of the double-bedroom houses and solely allocate the same to their party leaders.

The party leaders Shyam Rathode, R Pradeep, Mand Saraswathi, Vijaya Reddy, V Rajesh Gupta, Chava Kiran, A Upender Goud, A Anjaiah, P Venkat, Deekonda Shyam, P Sateesh and others were present.