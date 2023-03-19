BJP protests over TSPSC paper leak

Khammam: BJP district unit on Saturday organised a protest, demandingdismissal of Minister KT Rama Rao. It held him responsible for failure to prevent TSPSC question paper leak. A number of BJP workers led by party district president Galla Satyanarayana, and Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy took part in the programme. They took out a rally and tried to lay siege to the Collectorate here, triggering tension at the office. Several BJP activists, raising slogans, attempted to storm into the collectorate, but the police intervened in time and foiled their bid. A heated argument ensued between the BJP leaders and the cops, following which arrests of the leaders were made.

Addressing the protesters Satyanarayana and Sridhar Reddycondemned the police attitude. They demanded that KTR be sacked from the cabinet. They slammed the BRS government for its failure to keep 'Neellu Nidhulu Neeyamakalu' promise in the state. They said the CM KCR family was striving its own development, leaving the people in the lurch.