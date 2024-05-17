  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Bless me in elections to serve society: MLC candidate Rakesh

BRS Graduate MLC by-election candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam -Warangal constituency, Economist Engula Rakesh Reddy performing pooja at Yadadri Shrine before launching his campaign on Thursday
x

BRS Graduate MLC by-election candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam -Warangal constituency, Economist Engula Rakesh Reddy performing pooja at Yadadri Shrine before launching his campaign on Thursday

Highlights

Yadadri: The BRS party’s Graduate MLC candidate, Educationist and Economist Enugula Rakesh Reddy urged everyone to vote wisely. On Thursday, he...

Yadadri: The BRS party’s Graduate MLC candidate, Educationist and Economist Enugula Rakesh Reddy urged everyone to vote wisely. On Thursday, he visited the Yadadri Sri lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and performed a special pooja.

Speaking on this occasion, he revealed that he was campaigning with the blessings of Yadadri Narasimha Swamy as part of the Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal graduate MLC by-elections.

He said that he prayed to God that entire Telangana should be prosperous and that the entire State should be filled with green crops again. He stated that he is moving ahead with the determination to serve the people with God’s grace Reddy was accompanied by party Bhongir MP candidate Kyama Mallesh, former MLAs Budida Bixamaiah Goud, Pyla Shekar Reddy, and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X