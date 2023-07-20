BRS government policies, sops empowering farmers

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy has lauded the remarkable progress of farmers in Telangana, attributing their improved livelihoods to the visionary agriculture policies implemented by the State government.

Addressing a gathering of farmers at the Rythu Vedika at Poddutur in Valigonda mandal, he pointed out the unwavering commitment of the State government to prioritise the welfare of farmers. Through a series of well-conceived schemes, such as the Investment Support Scheme Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour free power supply, the government has successfully steered the agriculture industry away from the clutches of the crisis it faced during the tenure of the previous Congress governments.

Recalling the past when farmers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had to endure long queues for fertilisers, Shekar Reddy highlighted that the formation of Telangana state brought about a positive change in their lives. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s proactive measures compelled the Central government to increase the fertiliser quota for the State, significantly easing the hardships faced by farmers.

During the farmer’s meeting held on Wednesday, a resolution was adopted, urging TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to reconsider his stance on the three-hour power supply to farmers. It stressed the importance of fostering unity and collaboration in matters concerning agriculture and the farming community.