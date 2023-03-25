BRS govt always there for farmers: Puvvada

The State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with farmers performed "Palabhishekam" to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao portrait atAlipuram village on Friday. The farmers expressed happiness with Minister Ajay Kumar over announcement of financial aid of Rs.10,000 per acre to the damaged crops due to untimely rains. On this occasion, Minister Ajay said, "It is proved that the BRS government is always there to extend support to farmers in the State again". He said that the farmers are running in the State under the leadership of CM KCR.





Later Minister Ajay participated distributing house site pattas to poor in the divisions' of 8,14,15 under the Corporation limits. He distributed 406 house pattas to poor people in the programme. He said, the dream of CM KCR was fulfilled by giving the pattas to poor. He said, the government is planing to give house site pattas to 2500 poor people in the corporation limits. He also distributed one crore worth CMRF cheques to diseased people. SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, RJC Krishna and others partcipted in the programme.











