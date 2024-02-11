BRS scrambles to secure candidates

Mahabubnagar : In the wake of a challenging electoral landscape, the BRS is facing an uphill battle in securing formidable candidates for the Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats. Following a disappointing outcome in the recent Assembly elections, where the party got only two out of 14 MLA seats in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, BRS leaders are grappling with dwindling morale and a dearth of willing contenders. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BRS party tasted success with Manne Srinivas Reddy securing the MP seat from Mahabubangar.

However, according to sources the BRS party’s internal deliberations suggest a potential shift in candidacy this time around, leaving Reddy’s aspirations in limbo. While former Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud emerged as a prospective candidate, his insistence on party-funded election expenses has complicated matters, prompting the party to explore alternative options.

Among the speculated contenders, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Challa Venkat Ram Reddy MLC from Alampur have emerged as potential choices. However, challenges persist as the party struggles to find a candidate capable of independently propelling their campaign. It is further understood that as Ala is reluctant to contest for the MP seat, in all probability the BRS party may field the candidacy of Challa VenkatRam Reddy from Mahabubnagar.

Meanwhile, in the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency, the party’s previous candidate, P Ramulu, finds himself on shaky ground as the BRS leadership seeks alternative options. With the constituency designated as SC reserved, former Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju has been touted as a potential replacement, despite lobbying efforts from Ramulu, who is advocating for either himself or his son Bharat, currently serving as Kalwakurthy ZPTC. However as both these BRS leaders are already having rivalry among themselves, one has to wait and see if the BRS party will give its assent to Guvvala or to P Ramulu.

Overall political analysts are of the view that the prevailing uncertainty underscores the BRS party’s arduous quest to identify candidates capable of mounting a robust challenge against the dominant Congress party in the region.