Just In
BSNL plans to ramp up services in Khammam
- To install 4G towers in 32 villages
- They will come up in areas where there is no cell tower
Khammam: Kothagudem District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala on Wednesday announced that BSNL would build 4G cell towers in 32 villages where there were none in the area.
The Collector has been requested by BSNL representatives to allot two guntas of land for the building of cell towers in the villages designated for such structures. According to the Collector, the area will be assigned for tower building based on how important it was to provide the villages with access to government services. The tax agency would distribute the land to 26 villages.
In six villages, the necessary land was under the control of the agriculture department, and Dr Ala indicated that in order to allocate the land, agriculture officials would be consulted.
The Collector also instructed the health officials to create a schedule for multispecialty health camps to be held in the district’s distant tribal settlements. She also demanded a list of the villages where there were no roads for the ambulances to use. In 15 villages, the construction of gram panchayat structures was being held up by lack of land. The Collector advised that steps be taken to obtain the necessary acreage through the forest department.