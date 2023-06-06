Chicken hops off menu as prices skyrocket in Khammam

Khammam: Chicken prices have witnessed a significant surge in this summer season. As the mercury climbs, the cost of skinless as well chicken with skin has spiked.

As the temperature is hovering over 45 degree, creating a heat wave like condition in the district. The rising temperature has resulted in a severe effect on the local poultry industry, leading to increased mortality rates among chickens.

The cost of chicken, which was Rs 200 per kg at the beginning of May, has now reached Rs about Rs300. On Sunday, chicken vendors charged Rs 300 per kg for skinless chicken and Rs 280 for skinned chicken. The market has been greatly affected by these fluctuations, leaving consumers with limited options and higher expenses.

P Suresh, a chicken customer, stated that during the hot weather, “we do not like taking other curries like vegetables which taste tasteless in summer season. We only like eating chicken on alternate days during this season, but due to the high price, we have not purchased during the past two weeks.” On the other hand chicken sellers blame the hot weather for the increase prices.

According to Srinivas, a chicken shop owner, the birds died as a result of hot weather. As chickens died in the poultry farms, the rates increased. With no immediate relief in sight, consumers should brace themselves for further increases in poultry costs.

He maintains that the rates will be remain the same till the end of the summer season.

Unfortunately, it is anticipated that chicken prices in the district will continue to climb as the city grapples with the ongoing heat wave. With no immediate relief in sight, consumers should brace themselves for further increases in poultry costs. The rising demand for chicken coupled with the limited supply due to weather-related challenges is likely to exacerbate the situation.