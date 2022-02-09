Chinna Jeeyar Swamy lauds services of Hari Daasulu

Khammam: Several Hari Daasulu ( Maala Dasari people) visited the Statue of Equity, also referred as Ramanujacharya statue, at Muchintal in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Afterwards they met seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in the ashram and participated in the Sri Ramanuja Sahastrabidi celebrations.

Hari Dassulus led by BJP senior leader Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao attended the programme and performed their tradition songs and dances before the seer Jeeyar Swamy. They were wearing their traditional dress for the occasion.

After blessing them, Jeeyar Swamy lauded the services of Hari Daasulu for society. He said the Daasulu are very important in every programme. They are protecting the Hindu tradition, he added. He said the Hari Daasulu playing a key role in developing the Hindu tradition in the country. BJP leader Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao who is an active follower of Jeeyar Swamy and Dass community leader conveyed special thanks to seer Jeeyar Swamy who blessed the members. Namburi Kanaka Durga, Siva Prasad and others participated in the programme.