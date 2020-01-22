Civic polls today, all arrangements in place

Khammam: Elaborate arrangements have been made for conducting municipal polls in five municipalities in erstwhile Khammam district. The elections would be held for Sathupally, Madhira and Wyra municipalities in Khammam district and for Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

In Sathupally, elections would be held for 17 wards as the TRS already won six wards unanimously of the total 23 wards. In Madhira, 67 candidates in fray for 22 wards. Similarly in Wyra, there are 74 candidates contesting 19 wards. Here the elections will be held for 18 wards as the TRS candidate was elected unanimously from Ward 3.

Of all the municipalities, the highest number of candidates are contesting the Yellandu Municipality with 156 fighting it out for 24 wards. Election here seems to be tough with 72 independent candidates in fray. In Kothagudem, 149 candidates are in fray for 36 wards. Here 41 independents are contesting the polls. According to Khammam Collector RV Karnan, they have set up a total of 115 polling stations. Thirty two polling stations in Sathupally, 44 in Madhira and 39 in Wyra. Of them, 79 polling stations were identified as sensitive and five as hyper-sensitive.

RV Karnan along with Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency VP Gowtham inspected the election material distribution centres in Madhira, Wyra and Sathupally on Tuesday. He informed that to ensure smooth conduct of polls, 32 micro observers, 156 Presiding Officers and equal number of Assistant Presiding Officers and 314 polling staff were appointed. Steps have been taken for web casting at all polling stations.

Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini along with Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu and Municipal Commissioner A Sampath Kumar inspected election material distribution centre at Singareni Women's College in Kothagudem. Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said that they have made tight security for civic polls in the district. He said cases have been registered against 162 persons and 50 rowdy sheeters were taken into custody. He also added that cases have been registered against 104 persons for running belt shops and also four suspected persons were taken into custody.