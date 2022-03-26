CLP leader Bhatti resumes padayatra

Khammam: CLP leader and Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha has resumed his padayatra. He had started his 32- day 506 km padayatra in Madhira constituency February 27. After carrying out the yatra for six days, he had to defer it as he had to attend the budget session.

The MLA commenced his padayatra again from Ammaraopet village in Mudigonda mandal, after

performing pujas at Vegonda Swamy temple in Ammapeta village.

During the day, he visited the villages of Vallapuram, Namavaram, Mathkepalli, and Jagannadapuram. He patiently interacted with the villagers and listened to their issues and grievances.

Speaking at various meetings, Bhatti condemned hike in power charges effected by the TRS government, thus causing hardships to the people already reeling under recessionary conditions. Already, the Central government hiked petrol, diesel, gas prices and the TRS government added to the woes of people, he slammed.

Taking exception to the Central government's pro-rich attitude, he said the BJP government was working for the welfare of corporate sectors only, and not for people. He said the Congress party was putting pressure on the TRS government on various issues of people and forcing it to to solve the issues. He said the Congress MLAs also fought on various issues such as job notifications, reappointment of field workers in NREGS, Mepma and other departments with pay-scales.

Bhatti was accorded grand welcome in the villages. Leaders of other parties like TDP, CPI and CPM expressed their solidarity with the padayatra.