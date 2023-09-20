Collector inspects preps for Ganesh immersion

Khammam: Kothagudem district Collector Priyanka Ala gave the go-ahead for preparations for Ganesh immersion in the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam.

She inspected the immersion site at the Godavari bathing ghats on Tuesday with the assistance of ITDA PO Prateek Jain and Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj.

It was the official’s duty to make sure that pilgrims travelling from a distance to participate in the Ganesh immersion do not encounter any problems.

Barricades should be erected at the immersion site as the pilgrims arrive at Bhadrachalam on the third day of the festival to immerse the Ganesha idols in Godavari. Expert swimmers and cranes provided by SCCL and ITC should be kept ready for submersion. The immersion site needs to have good lighting and sanitation, the Collector said.

She advised taking precautions to restrict vehicular traffic from the Godavari bridge as well as the cars coming from Cherla and Kunavaram because there would be a significant influx of devotees on the final day of Ganesh Navaratri.

It is necessary to take action to provide clean drinking water at the camps established by the volunteer organisations. The devotees should also be given food if necessary. To help the devotees, police and fire service employees must be on duty around-the-clock.