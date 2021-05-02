Collector RV Karnan inspects counting centres in Khammam

Khammam : District Collector RV Karnan has instructed the officials to complete all arrangements for the counting of votes of Khammam Municipal Corporation elections to be held on Monday. Along with Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and other officials, Karnan inspected the arrangements at SR&BGNR College here on Sunday.

Later speaking to the media, the Collector informed that the counting process will commence at 8 am and 10 counting centres were set up in the college premises. The counting staff will allow candidates and agents into the centre after checking their Covid reports.

Karnan also inspected the temporary health camp at the centre and directed all the officials concerned to conduct the counting in a peaceful manner. They were also directed to follow Covid norms and maintain social distance at the counting centre strictly.

R&B department Superintendent Engineer P Laxman, SE Corporation Anjaneya Pravda, Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Malleswari and other officials accompanied the Collector.