Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar turns teacher
Suryapet: For Suryapet Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, education is not just an official responsibility; it’s a passion that defines him. Though he is the administrative head of the district, the moment he steps into a school, he transforms into a teacher.
Wherever he goes, he never misses a chance to visit a school, interact with students, and personally assess their learning progress. On Tuesday, during his visit to Ramannagudem Primary School in Jajireddygudem Mandal, Pawar made a surprise entry into the classrooms of fourth and fifth graders.
Taking on the role of a teacher, he asked students to read English lessons and explain their meanings in Telugu. He then tested their mathematical skills, giving them addition, subtraction, and multiplication problems to solve on the board.
Observing each student’s notebook, he reviewed their handwriting and accuracy with great care. Impressed by their performance, he appreciated the students for their neat work and correct answers, presenting them with small gifts as encouragement.