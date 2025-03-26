Commuters rejoice as railway middle gate reopens

Khammam: The railway middle gate in Khammam, which was closed for a few months, has finally opened thanks to the initiative of Rajya Sabha member MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. With its reopening on Tuesday, pedes-trian and vehicle traffic has resumed. With this, traders, locals, and passengers of Gandhi Chowk and Kaman Bazaar expressed joy. Notably, the gate was closed as the work of expanding the third platform at Khammam Railway Station is ongoing. As a consequence, businesses in Gandhi Chowk, Kaman Bazaar, and their surroundings were been badly affected for the past four months.

In this regard, traders and locals had explained to MP Ravichandra about the difficulties and losses they were facing due to the closure of the gate. He responded positively and had mentioned this specifically during the budget sessions of Parliament; he also met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav about the is-sue and submitted a petition.

When Ravichandra requested the minister to examine the feasibility of alternative routes such as a bridge or underpass at the same place if the gate is removed, he immediately ordered the officials to take appropriate action.

On his request, Minister Vaishnav ordered the reopening of the gate. With this, traders, locals, and pas-sengers from the surrounding areas thanked Vaddiraju wholeheartedly.