Congress conducts mass outreach

Khammam: Rayala Nageswara Rao, a member of the TPCC, and District Congress Committee president P Durga Prasad paid a visit to the Palair constituency on Thursday.

They visited Mangapuram Tanda under Nelakondapalli mandal as part of ‘Palle Nidra,’ which was called for by the state party. In the fields, the leaders interacted with farmers and farmworkers. They helped plant paddy trees in the fields and inspired the workers.

Taking part in the programme. Rayala Nageswara Rao, the senior leader of the Congress, lashed out at the BRS administration, for leaving the farmers in the district in dire straits.

The leaders took part in mass feeding events and slept in a tanda. They conducted the door-to-door programme early.

They also interacted with common people on a number of issues. They alleged that BRS leaders were minting money from welfare schemes and programmes like Mission Bhagiratha. They urged the people to teach BRS a lesson in the upcoming elections.