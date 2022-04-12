Congress demands roll back of hiked fuel prices

Khammam: Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against spiraling fuel and gas prices in the city on Tuesday. The Congress leaders demanded immediate rollback of hiked fuel and gas rates.

Speaking on the occasion, City Congress president Md Javeed expressed anger at BJP government at the Centre. He said the people are facing a lot of trouble due to a hike in fuel charges.

He also demanded the State government procure paddy during the season. He demanded the TRS government withdraw the hiked power charges.

He said the BJP and KCR are playing dramas for political existence. He demanded Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar be responsible for hiked RTC charges.



District party membership coordinator K Sivakumar, leaders of the party M Venkateswarlu, D Venkateswarlu, Rafida Begam, L Saidhulu, Niranjan, K Upender, P Veerabhadram and others participated in the programme.