CPM to launch Praja Garjana Yatra from March 17

Khammam: Following a call given by the CPI (M) national committee, Praja Garjana Yatra will kick off from March 17 in the State to protest against the anti-people policies of the Central government, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said.

He was speaking in a meeting with party leaders on Wednesday here. He said the party was moving ahead with the aim of mobilising anti-BJP forces. CPI (M) alliance with BRS was political; he said while calling upon the party ranks to make the yatra, which will start in three phases from different parts of the State.

He said the party national secretary Sitaram Yechury would launch the Yatra at Hanumakonda on March 17. Veerabhadram said that he along with the party's state secretariat members Veeraiah and Sagar John Wesley would lead the yatra. Two more teams would conduct yatras from Adilabad and Nagar Kurnool. They would reach the Turkayamjal area of Hyderabad by March 30.

He said that the yatra, which would enter Khammam district at Enkoor on March 21 would continue till March 25. The yatras would expose the anti-people policies of the BJP, which has become a puppet in the hands of corporate forces and to stop such policies.

Stating that the danger of BJP was looming large in the country, Veerabhadram said that the economy of the country has become fragmented under BJP rule. On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi's friend Adani has risen to the third position in the list of world's richest people.

The Hindenburg report has made it clear that Adani rose with the help of the Modi government in an illegal manner. The BJP government was using ED to threaten opposition parties, cutting down gas, fertiliser subsidy and NREGS funds.

BJP's mission was to restore the Chaturvarna system, to distort history as Aryans were Indian Hindus. If BRS had not won in Munugode by-election, the disgruntled leaders would have joined the BJP.