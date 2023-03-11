'CPR a lifesaving procedure'

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving emergency procedure when a person suffers cardiac arrest outside hospital settings, RTC senior medical officer AV Girisimha Rao said, in a programme organised at the RTC new bus station here on Friday. The chain of survival includes immediate recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system, followed by early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions, rapid defibrillation and integrated Post-cardiac arrest care, he said. He explained the CPR procedure using a manikin. He said that employees will be provided training in CPR in the six bus depots spread across the Khammam region.



