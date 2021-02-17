Credit of Khammam development goes to KCR: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday wascelebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Khammam district on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and other TRS leaders including MLAs and people representatives participated in saplings plantation programmes in various places on this occasion.

After planting saplings at SBIT College and cake cutting at TRS Bhavan in Khammam, Minister Ajay Kumar reiterated that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, erstwhile Khammam district is developing in all aspects. Reminding that the CM had introduced many welfare schemes, which are very useful to all sections people, he informed that the CM sanctioned Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation and Seetamma barrage to Khammam district to provide water to about 10 lakh acres. Ajay Kumar praised MP J Santosh Kumar's Green Challenge and stated that due to his efforts only, forest cover was increased from 22% to 33% in the State. Chief Minister's birthday celebrations were conducted in all 10 Assembly constituencies.