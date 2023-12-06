Cyclone Michaung unleashes torrential rains in Khammam

Khammam: The onset of Cyclone Michaung left a significant impact on the erstwhile Khammam district as it experienced varying degrees of rainfall on Tuesday. The cyclone, which made its presence felt, resulted in light to heavy rainfall across several mandals within the district.

As per the meteorological records, Aswaraopeta mandal bore the brunt of the cyclone with a staggering 13.1 cm of rainfall, while Dammapeta mandal experienced heavy rainfall totaling 7.35 cm between 8:30 am and 5 pm.

Moderate rainfall was observed in various mandals, including Chandrugonda, Kothagudem, Chunchupalli, Bhadrachalam, Dummugudem, Manugur, Palvoncah, and others under the Kothagudem district. Moreover, Sathupalli, Vemsoor, Madhira, Chintamani, Bonakal, Penuballi, Wyra, Konijierla, and other mandals in Khammam district also reported moderate rainfall during the same period.

The cyclone disrupted coal production in the coal belt areas of Kothagudem, Yellandu, and Sathupalli, causing concerns about the economic impact in these regions.

Responding promptly to the situation, District Collectors VP Gautham of Khammam and Dr Priyanka Ala of Kothagudem sprang into action, alerting the district administration and ensuring all necessary facilities were in place. The officers disseminated information about the cyclone’s impact through various communication channels, including group messages, to keep the public informed.

Control rooms were established in key locations, including the RDO office in Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, and the Khammam collector office, to monitor and coordinate the response efforts effectively.

In an effort to ensure public safety, both district collectors advised residents to stay indoors until normalcy is restored. Recognizing the potential risks, they declared holidays for schools and closely monitored the evolving situation in every corner of the district.