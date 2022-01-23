Dalits neglected by govt: BJP laments TRS

Khammam: The BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy along with BJP leaders called on District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) loan victim family who was threaten by the officers and were locked in one room for not paying the loan amount at Surdhepalli village under Nelkondapalli.

On Saturday, Sridhar Reddy met the loan victim T Rambabu and his family members and expressed his solidarity. On the occasion, Sridhar Reddy condemned act by the officers on banks loaners. He lamented that the TRS government have been troubling the Dalit family in the Surdhepally villagefor not paying the loan of Rs. 10,000/-. He alleged that the DCCB officers locked the family members in a room.

He questioned the TRS government on what it is doing for the welfare of the Dalits in the State. He added that the incident proved on how the KCR government is showing interest on the Dalit people.

Sridhar Reddy demanded to file SC, ST cases on the DCCB Officers who were involved in the incident.

BJP leaders N Ravi, A Upender Gowd, M Gopi, Shareef, Yella Rao and other accompanied Sridhar Reddy during his visit.