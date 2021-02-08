Deputy sarpanch, wife end life in Khammam, financial troubles suspected

A deputy sarpanch and his wife who attempted suicide at their residence at Bodiya thanda in Konijerla mandal of Khammam in the last Saturday, died on Monday.

The deceased were identified as V Babu Rao (31) and his wife Rangamma (26). The couple consumed poison along with their two children after being depressed over financial troubles.

Neighbours shifted the family to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment. While the couple succumbed to the poison, their two children -- Mehin and Manaswini, aged below five years are undergoing treatment.

The police said the family took loans for the construction of a house and was under pressure to repay the loans. An investigation is underway.