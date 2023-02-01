Farmers demand 24-hour power supply, crop insurance and loan waiver

Khammam: Seeking demand to lift power cuts during the daytime with continuous power supply, implementation of crop insurance and loan waiver in the state, several farmers and leaders of Telangana Rythu Sangam staged a protest before the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) at Khammam on Tuesday.

During the protest, the farmers raised slogans against the State government and expressed their anger over the untimely power cuts in the villages. They took out a rally as part of the programme, to the District Collector's office,

During the rally, Rythu Sangam State president Pothineni Sudarshan and district secretary Bonth Rambabu addressed the farmers and voiced their concerns. They claimed that the farmers have been facing huge losses due to power cuts in the villages. They said the chilli and the paddy crops have been damaged in last few days because of lack of proper water supply due to constant power cuts during the daytime. They demanded to give round the clock supply to the villages immediately.