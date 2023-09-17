Gadwal: Fight against injustices in society says Justice Ganta Kavita

Gadwal : District Legal Services Authority secretary Justice Ganta Kavita exhorted the students to lead their life in a right path and oppose the injustices, fight against the illegalities and harassment happening in society.

Ganta Kavita was addressing was addressing the students at MALD college here on Saturday. She said that righteous decision in this age can lead to a bright future. Many great things can be achieved with hard work and self determination. She urged the students to fulfill the dreams of their parents and their relatives by achieving the higher position.

She wished the students to get good stature by progressive education. Later the advocates shared their experiences and thoughts with the students. Gadwal Bar association president Raja Sekhar Reddy, advocates Nara shimhulu, Vara Lakshmi, Lakshman,Suresh Maharaj participated in the event.