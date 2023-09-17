Live
- KCR urges people to defeat anti-progressive forces
- Kerala Minister Antony Raju rubbishes reports of imminent cabinet reshuffle
- Congress Party Gears Up for Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Vigilance And Unity
- Schoolgirl Harassment Culprits Shot In Leg During Police Encounter In Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
- Political parties hesitant to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day due to vote bank politics: Amit Shah
- Fatal Encounter: Police Shoot Notorious Criminal 'Kulla Viswa' During Arrest Attempt In Tamil Nadu
- Major Weapons Cache Uncovered In Manipur's Churachandpur District: Joint Operation Success
- Young women can 'bank' exercise for better heart health later: Study
- Amitabh Bachchan unveils poster of 'Olympics in Reel Life': 'Captures spirit of Indians at the Games'
- PM Modi celebrates 73rd birthday in Delhi Metro
Just In
Gadwal: Fight against injustices in society says Justice Ganta Kavita
District Legal Services Authority secretary Justice Ganta Kavita exhorted the students to lead their life in a right path and oppose the injustices, fight against the illegalities and harassment happening in society.
Gadwal : District Legal Services Authority secretary Justice Ganta Kavita exhorted the students to lead their life in a right path and oppose the injustices, fight against the illegalities and harassment happening in society.
Ganta Kavita was addressing was addressing the students at MALD college here on Saturday. She said that righteous decision in this age can lead to a bright future. Many great things can be achieved with hard work and self determination. She urged the students to fulfill the dreams of their parents and their relatives by achieving the higher position.
She wished the students to get good stature by progressive education. Later the advocates shared their experiences and thoughts with the students. Gadwal Bar association president Raja Sekhar Reddy, advocates Nara shimhulu, Vara Lakshmi, Lakshman,Suresh Maharaj participated in the event.