Gadwal: MLA Abraham hands over CMRF cheques to beneficiaries
Gadwal: Alampur MLA Dr.V M Abraham on Wednesday handed over the CM Relief Fund cheques for Rs.3,75,500 to the beneficiaries at Konderu village of Yerravalli mandal. Addressing them, he described the CM Relief Fund as a boon to the poor who can’t bear expensive medical bills.
’The CMRF is an emergency fund which is intended to save the poor from life-threatening diseases and mishaps and is given in humanitarian grounds’. The legislator said the government has been providing many welfare schemes for the poor.
Yerravalli MPTC Neeli Lakshmi, Konderu sarpanch Veeranna, Dharam sarpanch Madhu Naidu, Veerapuram sarpanch Venkataramudu, Peddadinne sarpanch Govardhan Reddy, Kodandapuram sarpanch and other party activists were present.
